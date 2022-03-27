Advertisement

Crews battle wind-driven wildfires in western North Carolina

A look at the wildfire in Swain County
A look at the wildfire in Swain County(Great Smoky Mountains National Park)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say wind-driven wildfires in and around Great Smoky Mountains National Park have burned hundreds of acres in western North Carolina and forced the evacuation of several homes.

The fires also prompted officials to close several trails and backcountry campsites in the nation’s most-visited national park.

The park covers more than 520,000 acres straddling the border between North Carolina and Tennessee.

Crews from the National Park Service, North Carolina Forest Service, Bryson City Fire Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs were working to contain the fires.

Officials said both fires were started from power lines knocked down by high winds and were estimated to be 10% contained as of late Saturday night.

