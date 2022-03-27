Advertisement

Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise returned to US

(WNDU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOVER, Del. (AP) - The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise have been transferred back to the U.S.

The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines.

Officials said hundreds of Marines, sailors, service members and civilians saluted the marines in Bodo, Norway, early Friday.

Officials say the bodies of the Marines were then placed on board an Air National Guard military transport aircraft and taken to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The victims were from Massachusetts, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky and were between the ages of 24 and 30.

