Beach access in Carteret Co. closed for dredging project

Public beach access on Radio Island will temporarily close staring on Monday, Mar. 28.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The public beach access on Radio Island in Carteret County will be closed on Monday for dredging maintenance of East Taylor’s Creek, Carteret County said.

The southeast shoreline at Radio Island has experienced significant beach erosion due to frequent storm events, and the project aims to restore the eastern shoreline’s beach and dune system that will enhance the coastal resilience of Marine Road, improve public access and maintain the recreational beach uses, according to Carteret County.

“The work for the project involves reusing over 35,000 cubic yards of material dredged from East Taylor’s Creek for placement on approximately 2,775 linear feet of estuarine shoreline along the southeast side of Radio Island,” Carteret County said.

The project is expected to be complete with full access restored by mid to late May.

