UNC men battle past UCLA, will face St. Peter’s in Elite Eight

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WITN) Caleb Love was unstoppable as North Carolina edged UCLA 73-66 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Sweet 16.

Love had 30 points to lead all scorers. Most coming in the 2nd half. Brady Manek had 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Armando Bacot had 14 points and 15 rebounds. None bigger than a late put back which gave UNC at 5 point lead in the final minute.

Jules Bernard had 16 points to lead the way for the Bruins.

UNC will face 15th seed St. Peter’s in the Elite Eight. It’s the first time a 15-seed has ever made it this far.

