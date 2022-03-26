Ukraine relief efforts continue as U.S. prepares to welcome refugees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Taking a look at a garage that was once filled with donations for Ukraine, Lesia Zintchouk’s eyes filled with tears on Friday.

Lesia Zintchouk helps pack hundreds of items in a U-Haul as part of Ukraine relief efforts. (Lesia Zintchouk)

“It’s overwhelming,” Zintchouk said. “It’s wonderful, it’s… I can’t believe that people just do things so fast.”

Zintchouk had been receiving calls and messages from all across eastern North Carolina with questions on how they can help Ukrainians in response to the growing humanitarian crisis.

“I don’t want to beg people for things, but people just give us a lot of things, it’s amazing,” Zintchouk said. “We had a lot of sleeping bags, which they’re not the cheapest thing to buy. I mean we had, goodness, probably 100 of them.”

As the garage filled once again on Friday, Zintchouk’s efforts continue as organizations across the U.S. prepare to welcome thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

United Way’s “United for Ukraine Fund,” is one of many efforts the organization is doing to help, including supporting partners on the ground in Romania, Hungary and Poland.

“The money is disbursed to our local United Ways and it is used to purchase what is needed most in the border communities such as transportation, shelter, food and medicines, critical childcare supplies, including infant formula and diapers, hygiene kits, and more,” United Way Worldwide’s Southerlyn Reisig said.

For Welcome.US, one of the takeaways from assisting in the resettlement of Aghan evacuees from Afghanistan was how the nation has an endless capacity to welcome those seeking refuge, according to CEO Nazanin Ash.

“We were hopeful and anticipating the administration’s announcement and in advance of that, we’ve been channeling Americans desire to support to our partners oversees,” Ash said. “Responding on the ground, both in Ukraine and in the neighboring countries that have received nearly four million refugees in the span of a month.”

“Making space and smoothing the pathways for all who wanted to assist really revealed tremendous compassion and willingness to welcome.”

They’re still learning the details of how Ukrainians will be arriving in the U.S. but have all the information on what they know so far about the unfolding refugee crisis in Europe online.

An estimated nearly 4 million people fled Ukraine.

For Zintchouk, it would be nice to see her loved ones come to the U.S. and stay. But Zintchouk explained why they would stay.

“A lot of them don’t want to leave,” Zintchouk said. “They’re actually, some of the relatives are staying in Mariupol, in the worst part, and they don’t even want to be evacuated from there. They just want to protect their land as much as they can. I honestly think they will go back because they’re so desperately like, want to help and to rebuild and then to just continue living where they lived before.”

Zintchouk said one of the needs right now is medical supplies, like bandages and over-the-counter medicine, like Tylenol. She added knee and elbow pads are useful for when people are going through the rubble in Ukraine.

“I just want to thank everybody,” Zintchouk said. “It’s been horrible but at the same time, it showed us how wonderful people are too. And we love that our culture is being explored, it’s special for us.”

