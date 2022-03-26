Two ECU students organize Senior Health Fair

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Seniors in Greenville are learning more about how to access local healthcare. Friday, for the first time in more than two years, Greenville Aquatics hosted their Senior Health Fair.

Two ECU seniors organized the fair. They’re each getting a degree in Public Health.

They partnered with the city of Greenville to plan. Representatives from Vidant Health Center, AARP, and Brookedale Senior Living were there to help connect seniors to the help they need.

“We wanted to do this event because we know seniors don’t know a lot of the resources that surround them in the community, so we wanted to bring those resources to one spot,” said Orlando Nieves, an ECU Student.

Seniors who came out to the fair could talk to healthcare professionals , and have some fun on top of that.

“We have a bunch of different resources and wellness screenings, all the way from Cryo252 to dental services, to senior games,” said Mallory Pawl, the City of Greenville’s Wellness Coordinator.

One of the major vendors at the event focuses on diabetes treatment. Greenville senior Della Stilley has friends with diabetes. She said she’s glad to see a vendor geared toward it.

“Well, it’s important because, I am a senior citizen, diabetes is one of the deadliest disease that one can have, said Della Stilley, Greenville Resident. “If we can get information on how to control diabetes, I’m pretty sure a lot of people would be interested in that.”

For many senior citizens--the last two years of the pandemic have caused a lot of fear.

“I have known people personally that are no longer with us because of COVID and the pandemic, said Stilley. “Once they caught the virus it was like no return.”

That’s why organizers say they hope the Friday fair was a reminder to seniors, that they are not alone.

“We haven’t been able to do one in a few years due to Covid-19, and this is one of the ways to try and get things back to normal,” said Pawl.

Despite it being easier this year to get the event up and going, Pawl told me two of the vendors expected to be at the event had to cancel due to staff issues dealing with Covid-19.

Stilley also said that she loved the event was being held at a fitness center because she believes senior citizens should exercise more and learn how to take better care of themselves.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.