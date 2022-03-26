Advertisement

Third District Service Academy Day at Craven Community College

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Representative Greg Murphy is hosting a Third District Service Academy Day Saturday at Craven Community College.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. interested 7th-12th graders, parents, educators and prospective students are invited to attend and learn how to submit an application to a distinguished U.S. Service Academies.

“Our Third District Service Academy Day is a wonderful opportunity for students, parents, and educators to gain the knowledge and expertise needed to submit a quality application to one of our distinguished U.S. Service Academies. The Service Academy application and selection process is very competitive, and I look forward to helping our students gain the tools needed for maximum consideration!”

Rep. Greg Murphy

