South Carolina tops North Carolina in women’s NCAA Tournament sweet 16

South Carolina 69, North Carolina 61
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 28 points and 22 rebounds, and top-seeded South Carolina moved on to the Elite Eight with a 69-61 victory over North Carolina in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The 32-2 Gamecocks will take on 10th-seeded Creighton in the Greensboro Region for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday. The Tar Heels cut South Carolina’s 13-point fourth-quarter lead to five down the stretch.

But each time, Boston got her team back on track with her 27th straight double-double. Deja Kelly led North Carolina with 23 points.

