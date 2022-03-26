Advertisement

Service set for 13-year-old involved in fatal hit and run

Jaquile "Junior" Jackson
Jaquile "Junior" Jackson(Cherry Artis)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A service for the Greenville teen killed in a hit and run will be held Saturday, according to a family member.

13-year-old, Jaquile Jackson was killed on MacGregor Downs Road between Wyngate Drive and Joel Drive nearly a week ago.

Investigators believe Jackson was on a red non-motorized Razor scooter at the time of the crash.

Jamal Stephenson, 36, was arrested for felony hit and run while license revoked after investigators say he hit Jackson and left the scene.

Jackson’s aunt, Cherry Pippen says a charity ride will start at noon at the Food Lion on Stantonburg road. During the ride, motorcycles and cars will pass the site where the crash happened.

Pippen says a service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at English Chapel.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Pitt County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win
Pitt County woman wins big on scratch-off lottery ticket
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say
Police released a surveillance photo of the woman who is wanted in the March 9th heist from...
Greenville police looking for nice smelling fragrance thief
For the first time in nearly two years, there are no COVID-19 patients in this hospital.
Eastern Carolina hospital reports zero COVID-19 patients

Latest News

Family friendly ENC events happening on Saturday
Kegs on ice at Dickinson Avenue After Dark
Kegs tapped to boost locally owned breweries
Kegs tapped to boost locally owned breweries
Kegs tapped to boost locally owned breweries
More than $100K raised during Music for Miracles
More than $100K raised during Music for Miracles