Service set for 13-year-old involved in fatal hit and run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A service for the Greenville teen killed in a hit and run will be held Saturday, according to a family member.

13-year-old, Jaquile Jackson was killed on MacGregor Downs Road between Wyngate Drive and Joel Drive nearly a week ago.

Investigators believe Jackson was on a red non-motorized Razor scooter at the time of the crash.

Jamal Stephenson, 36, was arrested for felony hit and run while license revoked after investigators say he hit Jackson and left the scene.

Jackson’s aunt, Cherry Pippen says a charity ride will start at noon at the Food Lion on Stantonburg road. During the ride, motorcycles and cars will pass the site where the crash happened.

Pippen says a service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at English Chapel.

