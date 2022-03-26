Advertisement

Raceway kicks off new season

Coastal Plains Dragway held its ribbon cutting today.
Coastal Plains Dragway held its ribbon cutting today.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today is an exciting day for Coastal Plains Dragway.

This morning a one-of-a-kind ribbon cutting was held as the drag race cars themselves cut the ribbon. The ribbon cutting is the Coastal Plains’ kick off to the 2022 season. They also celebrated raceway improvements, including upgrades to their timing system and score boards.

The raceway has partnered with Bright Leaf Hot Dogs and Mount Olive Pickles.

“The racers put on a great show and the competition is unlike none other. We want fans to have the experience when they come here,” said Coastal Plains Dragway Manager Charles Myers. Officials say they are excited for everyone to come out and enjoy racing action.

