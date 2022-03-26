Advertisement

More than $100K raised during Music for Miracles

Funds are donated to sick and injured children
Children's Miracle Network
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Donors gave $107,385 during the 25th annual “Music for Miracles” radiothon on 107.9 WNCT.

All the funds raised through Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospital events like this directly support programs and services at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center. These donations bring the all-time giving for the event to more than $3.6 million.

All Inner Banks Media radio stations were part of this year’s radiothon.

“Doing two days of broadcasts gave us an opportunity to interact with the doctors, staff, and most importantly the kids who are served there,” said Henry Hinton, president, Inner Banks Media. “It is one of the highlights of our year in terms of our public service efforts.”

“The loyal listeners show year after year that no matter what is happening in the world around us they are truly dedicated to making the lives of sick and injured children better,” said Rhonda James, director of development, Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Children’s Miracle Network is a fundraising program of the Vidant Health Foundation. Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville serves children and their families living throughout a 29-county region in eastern North Carolina.

