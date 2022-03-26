Loved ones remember 13-year-old killed in hit and run

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Friends and family of Jaquille Jackson, a 13-year-old who was killed in a hit and run in Greenville in March, participated in a charity ride on Saturday in remembrance of him.

The ride started at the Food Lion on Stantonsburg Road and participants passed by the scene of his death before ending the ride at Jackson’s house. More than 100 people came out to show their support.

A service for Jackson, which started at 3 p.m. on Saturday, was held at the English Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

Jackson’s loved ones talked about the painful loss on Saturday.

“I felt broken because I just can’t explain the feeling,” family friend Queen said. “But all that day, I felt bad.”

Jackson’s grandmother, Lisa Artis, said he meant a lot to his family and the community in Greenville. Artis recalled how Jackson would come in to her room to spend time with her.

“He was my world,” Artis said. “So he meant everything to me. He knew when I wasn’t feeling good, and he would say grandma you not feeling good today are you? I said no. He would just show affection towards me and everybody else.”

Queen echoed Artis.

“He would just try to brighten up your day without you even knowing,” Queen said. “He’s like the wind blowing in the trees. It’s just hurtful to see he’s gone this early.”

The charity ride helped cover costs for Jackson’s funeral and his family shared how meaningful the turnout was to them.

“People actually caring, you know,” Queen said. “Enough to come and show their support. It’s mind blowing.”

Those who showed up included the family’s biker club, who Queen said sticks together in difficult times.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.