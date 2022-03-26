Lenoir County students prepare for weekend concert

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County students spent the day practicing for their big concert.

Lenoir County Schools All County Band practiced today at the Kinston Lenoir County Performing Arts Center. Their concert is this Saturday afternoon. It is free to the public. Organizers say the band is comprised of middle and high school students across the county.

“Our students have worked really hard on this music, and they spent months preparing for this. We are excited they can show off their talents tomorrow at three o’clock,” said Director Amy Jones.

