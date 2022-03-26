Advertisement

Hornets bounce back, top Jazz

Hornets 107, Jazz 101
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a “mixtape” of each franchise’s “greatest hits” through the design of the City Edition uniform.(Charlotte Hornets)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Miles Bridges had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Terry Rozier added 25 points and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back from an ugly loss to beat the Utah Jazz 107-101 in front a sellout crowd.

LaMelo Ball added 21 points for the Hornets who had their five-game win streak snapped Wednesday night by the New York Knicks.

Charlotte wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 4-1 record and pulled within a half-game of the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points to lead Utah, but missed two key shots in the final minute. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points.

