Family friendly ENC events happening on Saturday

The New Bern Historical Society’s Annual Harry Goodman Battlefield Adventure Day is happening on Saturday. The day is full of learning activities, period games and living history. The event is open to guest of all ages with special activities for children 6 to 12-years-old. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m. with activities beginning from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. New Bern Battlefield Park is located off Hwy 70 at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision at 300 Battlefield Trail.

Pepsi is bringing an exclusive first taste of the New Nitro Pepsi to New Bern, the birthplace of Pepsi-Cola. The event offers residents the chance to experience the soft drinks before the product hits stores across the state. Pepsi fans can get their hands on the new Nitro Pepsi at the Pepsi Store from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 256 Middle Street. The live giveaways will be at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.