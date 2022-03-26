Family friendly ENC events happening on Saturday
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
There are a variety of events happening on Saturday for family and friends to enjoy.
In Greenville:
- East Carolina University is hosting it’s 5th annual Storm the Stadium where people can tackle 3,200 steps for a great cause. The event is one of ECU’s most challenging new traditions. Participants can register here and the cost is $25. Waves start every 30 minutes at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium.
- Spring into Wildwood Park is set to begin at 10 a.m. The event will feature live music, inflatables, kayaks and pedal boats. There will be several food trucks onsite. The event ends at 2 p.m.
In New Bern:
- The New Bern Historical Society’s Annual Harry Goodman Battlefield Adventure Day is happening on Saturday. The day is full of learning activities, period games and living history. The event is open to guest of all ages with special activities for children 6 to 12-years-old. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m. with activities beginning from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. New Bern Battlefield Park is located off Hwy 70 at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision at 300 Battlefield Trail.
- Pepsi is bringing an exclusive first taste of the New Nitro Pepsi to New Bern, the birthplace of Pepsi-Cola. The event offers residents the chance to experience the soft drinks before the product hits stores across the state. Pepsi fans can get their hands on the new Nitro Pepsi at the Pepsi Store from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 256 Middle Street. The live giveaways will be at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
In Jacksonville:
- Onslow Memorial Hospital and the Onslow Memorial Hospital Foundation is hosting the 1st Annual HetuStrong Race Against Cancer event. The event is at the Goodyear All American Speedway in Jacksonville at 2 p.m. Pit Gates open at 8 a.m., grandstands open at 12 p.m. and the green flag is at 3 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to Radiation Oncology. Events include Carolina mini stock challenge plus bomber, legends, bandolero, and powder puff. The race is in memory of Ronnie Hetu.
In Atlantic Beach:
- Fort Macon State Park is hosting WW II Living History Weekend. The event will have reenactors giving small talks and demonstrations from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. A large collection of WW II military vehicles will be on display.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.