Advertisement

ECU baseball opens weekend series with win over VCU

ECU 8, VCU 2
ECU tops VCU baseball in series opener
ECU tops VCU baseball in series opener(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball scored 6 times in the first three innings and took care of VCU to claim their series opener 8-2.

The Pirates got on the board in the first when Zach Agnos drove in Lane Hoover with a single. Agnos drove in a pair in the game. Hoover scored a pair.

The Pirates plated 5 runs in the 3rd capped off by Ryder Giles 2-run single to go up 6.

Jake Kuchmaner went 5 innings and got the win. He gave up 2 runs on 7 hits with 5 strikeouts. Trey Yesavage got the one out save.

Josh Moylan homered for the second game in a row. As did Jacob Starling who went back-to-back with Moylan in the 7th.

ECU wins its 3rd straight game and will host VCU against Saturday at 4 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Pitt County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win
Pitt County woman wins big on scratch-off lottery ticket
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say
Police released a surveillance photo of the woman who is wanted in the March 9th heist from...
Greenville police looking for nice smelling fragrance thief
For the first time in nearly two years, there are no COVID-19 patients in this hospital.
Eastern Carolina hospital reports zero COVID-19 patients

Latest News

UNC men battle past UCLA, will face St. Peter’s in Elite Eight
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts following a college basketball game against North...
South Carolina tops North Carolina in women’s NCAA Tournament sweet 16
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
Hornets bounce back, top Jazz
ECU baseball extends winning streak, defeats VCU in series opener
ECU baseball extends winning streak, defeats VCU in series opener