ECU baseball opens weekend series with win over VCU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball scored 6 times in the first three innings and took care of VCU to claim their series opener 8-2.

The Pirates got on the board in the first when Zach Agnos drove in Lane Hoover with a single. Agnos drove in a pair in the game. Hoover scored a pair.

The Pirates plated 5 runs in the 3rd capped off by Ryder Giles 2-run single to go up 6.

Jake Kuchmaner went 5 innings and got the win. He gave up 2 runs on 7 hits with 5 strikeouts. Trey Yesavage got the one out save.

Josh Moylan homered for the second game in a row. As did Jacob Starling who went back-to-back with Moylan in the 7th.

ECU wins its 3rd straight game and will host VCU against Saturday at 4 PM.

