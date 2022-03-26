Community celebrates new Martin Marietta Park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The city of New Bern held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Martin Marietta Park on Friday.

The park is now the largest in New Bern. The ribbon-cutting was for phase one. Officials say there is much more to come.

“Martin Marietta park was designed to be a Regional Park to not only attract the citizens of New Bern but the surrounding area. And especially when we build out the park with our future phases, with amphitheater and rope sports and things like that, we want to draw folks from all over the state,” said New Bern city manager Foster Hughes.

This park is located on the site of a former quarry previously owned by the Martin Marietta Corporation who donated more than 55 acres to help form the new park.

Martin Marietta Park was supposed to happen in 2018, but city officials say Hurricane Florence set back progress.

Phase one of the Park includes:

Playground (completed)

Walking Trails (7+ miles) (completed)

Canoe/Kayak launch (2 completed)

Fishing Pier (completed)

Observation Deck (completed)

Gravel Parking (3 completed)

“I think this is exactly what New Bern was missing, and we’ve used almost all areas of the park. We haven’t kayaked here yet, but we take the dog out on the three-mile loop around the lake,” said Ellen Serra who says she frequents the park with her husband and grandchildren.

Phase two at Martin Marietta Park will focus on the construction of an amphitheater and a bike course on the 800 acres the park sits on.

The cost of phase two at Martin Marietta Park is estimated at $1.4 million. The City of New Bern received a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) Grant ($475,000) to complete phase one of the project back in 2018.

