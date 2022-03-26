Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Windy weather greets us to start the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The weekend forecast will end up cooler than our end of the week mid to upper 60s. Strong winds out of the west-northwest will keep our temps capped in the low 60s today. Wind speeds will range between 20-30 mph sustained with gusts reaching between 25 to 35 mph. Overnight lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning. Sunday’s winds will be a bit more relaxed, with bit equaling a 5-10 mph drop in sustained speed. The breeze will come with plenty of sun as cloud cover will be minimal from start to finish this weekend.

Freezing conditions will be possible early Monday and Tuesday mornings as a cold air mass settles over the area. Day time highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, about ten degrees cooler than average, but morning lows will sit in the low 30s. If you’ve already planted those spring flowers, you may need to take precautions to make sure they survive the chill. Warmer weather will arrive by Wednesday as winds shift with highs climbing to the upper 70s. Thursday will mark our next round of rain and storms, and at this point, severe weather does not look likely.

Thursday’s Drought Monitor update, which uses rain data through Tuesday, shows the drought worsening in Eastern NC. Of course, the 1-3″ of rain from late Wednesday and Thursday will be factored in to the next update next Thursday. As of the latest report, Onslow and Southeastern Duplin County are in Severe Drought. Most of ENC is in Moderate Drought.

ENC Drought Monitor for 3-26-22 (WITN Weather)

Saturday

Partly sunny and windy with a high of 62. Wind: W 20 G 30. Overnight low 37

Sunday

Sunny and breezy with a high of 56. Wind: NW 15 G 20. Overnight low 33

Monday

Sunny with a high of 57. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a high of 62. Wind: SE 5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 74. Wind: SE 5.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.