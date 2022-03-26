Another big inning lifts ECU baseball, ECU football holds first spring scrimmage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football held its first spring scrimmage today at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium. Coach Houston very happy with what he sought there lots of positives he said to take away from this and he explained what exactly the coaching staff is looking for in the spring scrimmages.

“Point of contact, you know turnovers, execution, yards after contact for the ball carriers, you know missed tackles or tackles made for the defense. you want to see improvement. you want to see you execute and look like a good football team. You’d like to see, you know first scrimmage you’re not going to see it first scrimmage because it’s just still new. We are only how many practices in,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Hopefully next week, and you should, and I would hope to see you much sharper execution. Then for the spring game you wanna look like a good football team.”

“We are molding it’s such a great level,” says ECU linebacker Myles Berry, “We are just competing at a high-level and offenses is also giving us a great competition. So we are just getting better on both sides of the ball.”

“First group offense got to pick up some execution stuff, pick up some blitzes, go to work on ball security as a whole we didn’t do that very great today but it wasn’t too bad,” says ECU tight end Shane Calhoun, “We will build on it and get ready for next Saturday.”

ECU baseball taking on VCU in the second game of their series. Pirates won on Friday. Newly sworn in Chancellor Philip Rogers threw out the first pitch before the game.

Ryder Giles got the start and was solid. He went 4 innings, allowed no runs, on 2 hits with 2 strike outs.

Pirates kept the offense going from Friday. Bases loaded in the 3rd and Lane Hoover delivered a single through the right side scoring Bryce Worrell and Joey Berini. Pirates up 2-0

After a sac fly by JC, another big single by Josh Moylan, scores both Hoover and Alec Makarewicz. 5 to 0 Pirates through three.

They built it to 7.

ECU leads 7-1 in the 6th.

ECU baseball faces off with VCU again Sunday afternoon at 1 o’clock.

