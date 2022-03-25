Trump in Selma next month for campaign rally

SELMA, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina next month.

The rally for U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd will be on April 9th at 7:00 p.m.

The Save America Rally will be at “The Farm at 95″, a wedding venue on Batten Road between Selma and Micro.

Tickets for the event are on a first come first served basis and there is a limit to two tickets for each mobile telephone number.

The rally is five weeks before the May 17th primary election.

