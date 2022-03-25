Saving Graces: Dandelion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Dandelion.

Dandelion is a sweet lap cat who likes to play, but is happiest cuddling with her person. Volunteers say she loves to be brushed, loves her scratch pad and is very calm. She would be happiest as the center of attention, but could also adapt to other pets with a slow introduction.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. Adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

If you are interested in Dandelion or any of the pets at Saving Graces 4 Felines, click here.

