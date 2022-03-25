Radiothon to raise money for sick and injured children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual effort is underway to help sick and injured kids in Eastern Carolina. The 25th annual “Music for Miracles” radiothon is being hosted on Inner Banks Media radio stations airing across the region.

The two-day radio marathon raises money for programs, equipment and services at the Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville. All funds raised through the Children’s Miracle Network stay local and support families in need of pediatric medical care.

“You never know when you’re going to need the services of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital, and because of donations to events like these, we have the very best technology and facilities there is to take care of these kids,” said Rhonda James with the Children’s Miracle Network.

WITN is the proud host of the CMN telethon, which will be coming up in June.

