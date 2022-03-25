Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How wide are average North Carolina tornadoes?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tornadoes are the most intense of weather events, but they are not as large as most others. Check out the trivia question and find the answer below.

I really can’t offer many hints except to say this is the average. We have seen some big ones and many small ones.

One quarter of mile is the average size of a North Carolina tornado. The average wind strength is 100 mph. While most travel from the southwest to northeast, they can move in any direction. The average forward speed is 35 mph, but they can sit in the same spot or move at over 60 mph.

