Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How wide are average North Carolina tornadoes?

Tornadoes have struck in every month, but Spring sees the most
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tornadoes are the most intense of weather events, but they are not as large as most others. Check out the trivia question and find the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 24
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 24(WITN)

I really can’t offer many hints except to say this is the average. We have seen some big ones and many small ones.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 24
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 24(WITN)

One quarter of mile is the average size of a North Carolina tornado. The average wind strength is 100 mph. While most travel from the southwest to northeast, they can move in any direction. The average forward speed is 35 mph, but they can sit in the same spot or move at over 60 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Greenville police investigating suspicious death
Pitt County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win
Pitt County woman wins big on scratch-off lottery ticket
Power outages reported as thunderstorms roll through
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson went public today for the first time speaking about paying for an...
Lt. governor says he paid for wife’s abortion before they were married
A memorial has been set up at the site of Sunday's crash.
12-year-old killed in minibike crash on Pitt County highway

Latest News

Rain totals through 1pm Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Rainy afternoon, but lower severe threat; Flood Watch for Northeast NC
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 23
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which month has the most tornadoes in NC?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 22
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How long does a tornado last from start to finish?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 21
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What hail size makes a storm severe?