Martin Marietta Park opens in New Bern today

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern will open the first phase of a new park Friday.

Martin Marietta Park is the newest and largest park in New Bern. Planning began in 2018 and New Bern Parks and Recreation broke ground on the project in 2019.

The first phase of construction includes a playground, picnic shelters, fishing piers and more than 7 miles of trails.

The park also has canoe and kayak access to the Neuse River.

The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. this morning.

