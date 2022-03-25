Advertisement

Eastern Carolina hospital reports zero COVID-19 patients

CarolinaEast not seeing same rate of COVID-19 increase as other hospitals in state
CarolinaEast not seeing same rate of COVID-19 increase as other hospitals in state
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Eastern Carolina has reported zero COVID-19 positive inpatients today, for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

CarolinaEast Medical Center says it has no patients with Coronavirus today. This is the first time they have had zero COVID-19 patients since March 31, 2020.

ZERO COVID-19 positive inpatients
ZERO COVID-19 positive inpatients(CarolinaEast Medical Center)

Ironically, this comes as state-wide hospitalization sees a large increase for the first time in more than a month. Yesterday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 638 hospitalizations. That is compared to the 587 reported on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Greenville police investigating suspicious death
Power outages reported as thunderstorms roll through
Pitt County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win
Pitt County woman wins big on scratch-off lottery ticket
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson went public today for the first time speaking about paying for an...
Lt. governor says he paid for wife’s abortion before they were married
A memorial has been set up at the site of Sunday's crash.
12-year-old killed in minibike crash on Pitt County highway

Latest News

The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Flags will be lowered Monday for fallen Marines
The Department of the Interior announced this morning that two lease areas, south of Bald Head...
First wind energy leases off North Carolina coast up for grabs
Saving Graces: Dandelion
Dickinson Ave After Dark returns to Uptown Greenville
Dickinson Ave After Dark returns to Uptown Greenville