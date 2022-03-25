Eastern Carolina hospital reports zero COVID-19 patients

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Eastern Carolina has reported zero COVID-19 positive inpatients today, for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

CarolinaEast Medical Center says it has no patients with Coronavirus today. This is the first time they have had zero COVID-19 patients since March 31, 2020.

ZERO COVID-19 positive inpatients (CarolinaEast Medical Center)

Ironically, this comes as state-wide hospitalization sees a large increase for the first time in more than a month. Yesterday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 638 hospitalizations. That is compared to the 587 reported on Wednesday.

