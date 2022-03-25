Local football players Vereen and Joyner announce college football updates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wilson Hunt senior running back and linebacker C.J. Joyner announcing today he has committed to the East Carolina football program. He made the announcement on social media.

Havelock four star tight end recruit Javonte Vereen has gotten offers from many huge FBS schools. The senior-to-be announced his final three this afternoon are Louisville, Maryland and NC State.

Obviously, things can change. But it looks like another Rams star will get to shine in the Power 5 soon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.