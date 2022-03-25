Advertisement

Local football players Vereen and Joyner announce college football updates

Hunt’s Joyner announces commitment to ECU football
Havelock four star tight end recruit Javonte Vereen announced his top three schools this...
Havelock four star tight end recruit Javonte Vereen announced his top three schools this afternoon.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wilson Hunt senior running back and linebacker C.J. Joyner announcing today he has committed to the East Carolina football program. He made the announcement on social media.

Havelock four star tight end recruit Javonte Vereen has gotten offers from many huge FBS schools. The senior-to-be announced his final three this afternoon are Louisville, Maryland and NC State.

Obviously, things can change. But it looks like another Rams star will get to shine in the Power 5 soon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Greenville police investigating suspicious death
Pitt County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win
Pitt County woman wins big on scratch-off lottery ticket
Power outages reported as thunderstorms roll through
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson went public today for the first time speaking about paying for an...
Lt. governor says he paid for wife’s abortion before they were married
A memorial has been set up at the site of Sunday's crash.
12-year-old killed in minibike crash on Pitt County highway

Latest News

Josh Moylan found his swing this week and is hoping to start streaking out of a slump this...
ECU’s Moylan working his way out of a slump
Duke advances to Elite Eight over Texas Tech
The Pitt Community College basketball team hosted kids from the Bethel Youth Center.
PCC Bulldogs host Bethel Youth Center on the court
New ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz wants Pirates returning and future to feel...
New ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz wants Pirates returning and future to feel his vision