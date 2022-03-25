Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Stray shower then clearing and breezy this afternoon

Despite the good soaking, most of ENC will continue to be in drought conditions
WITN First Alert Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While the main area of rain is gone, a stray shower will pass over northern counties today. Winds will pick up from the west and northwest at 15 mph with higher gusts. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Skies will be partly sunny aside from a stray shower.

The weekend forecast looks cooler under partly sunny skies. You will notice the west and northwest winds Saturday afternoon gusting to near 30 mph at times. Saturday highs will be in the low to mid 60s while Sunday will peak in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday morning and Monday morning will see 30s in much of ENC, especially inland, so protect any early season flowers you have.

Thursday’s Drought Monitor update, which uses rain data through Tuesday, shows the drought worsening in Eastern NC. Of course, the 1-2″ of rain from late Wednesday and Thursday will be factored in to the next update next Thursday. As of the latest report, Onslow and Southeastern Duplin County are in Severe Drought. Most of ENC is in Moderate Drought.

Drought Monitor with data through March 22
Drought Monitor with data through March 22(WITN)

Friday

Breezy with a stray shower, otherwise partly sunny. High of 68. Wind: W 15.

Saturday

Partly sunny and windy with a high of 62. Wind: W 20 G 30. Overnight low 37

Sunday

Sunny and breezy with a high of 57. Wind: NW 10 G 20. Overnight low 34

Monday

Sunny with a high of 58. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a high of 62. Wind: SE 5.

