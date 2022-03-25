Advertisement

Installment ceremony held for 12th ECU chancellor

Dr. Philip Rogers became chancellor last March
An installment ceremony was held East Carolina University Chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers.
An installment ceremony was held East Carolina University Chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University officially held an installment ceremony for their 12th chancellor today.

Dr. Philip Rogers became chancellor on March 15, 2021 but did not formally get installed until today.

Officials say it is not uncommon to install a chancellor with a ceremony a year later because it takes a lot of planning. They say that it also made sense to do it now because it is ECU’s Founders Week.

“I completed my first year as chancellor, and it has been great to be back home. It’s been great being able to serve my community and advance regional transformation,” said Rogers.

UNC President Peter Hans administered the oath of office to Rogers. There were also speakers and musical performances at today’s event.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial has been set up at the site of Sunday's crash.
12-year-old killed in minibike crash on Pitt County highway
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Rain totals through 1pm Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Rainy afternoon, but lower severe threat; Flood Watch for Northeast NC
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson
‘It was wrong’: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he paid for abortion in 1989
Teacher resigns after viral outburst.
Viral video of teacher outburst shocks community

Latest News

Congressman Murphy presents a congressional recognition to Jacksonville city manager
Congressman Murphy surprises Jacksonville city manager with congressional recognition
The Pitt Community College basketball team hosted kids from the Bethel Youth Center.
PCC Bulldogs host Bethel Youth Center on the court
The 25th Annual "Music for Miracles" radiothon is underway. The radiothon raises money for the...
Radiothon to raise money for sick and injured children
Hundreds of people waited inside at Lenoir Community College for Amazon's job fair.
Hundreds attend Amazon job fair