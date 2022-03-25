Installment ceremony held for 12th ECU chancellor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University officially held an installment ceremony for their 12th chancellor today.

Dr. Philip Rogers became chancellor on March 15, 2021 but did not formally get installed until today.

Officials say it is not uncommon to install a chancellor with a ceremony a year later because it takes a lot of planning. They say that it also made sense to do it now because it is ECU’s Founders Week.

“I completed my first year as chancellor, and it has been great to be back home. It’s been great being able to serve my community and advance regional transformation,” said Rogers.

UNC President Peter Hans administered the oath of office to Rogers. There were also speakers and musical performances at today’s event.

