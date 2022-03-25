Greenville police looking for nice smelling fragrance thief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say a woman who made off with hundreds of dollars worth of fragrances should be smelling pretty good.

Police released a surveillance photo of the woman who is wanted in the March 9th heist from Ulta Beauty on Evans Street.

The woman was in the store shortly before 2:00 p.m. and police say she left with over $1,000 in fragrances without paying for them.

Store employees say the woman has a tattoo of a cross under one eye.

If anyone can identify this woman, they should call Greenville police at 252-329-3438 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

