Flags will be lowered Monday for fallen Marines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Monday for four Eastern Carolina Marines who died in a training exercise in Norway a week ago.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered at all state facilities from sunrise Monday through sunset Wednesday.

Cpl. Jacob Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio, Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Capt. Ross Reynolds of Leominster, Massachusetts died when their Osprey crashed on March 18th.

The Marines, stationed at New River, were training for Exercise Cold response 2022.

The Governor’s Office said individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff.

