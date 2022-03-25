Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright(U.S. Department of State/MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Flags will fly at half-staff in honor of the late former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to fly at half-staff immediately until Sunday.

Albright was the first woman to serve as the Secretary of State. She was also named the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, being only the second woman to hold that position.

While leading as Secretary of State, she was an advocate for the expansion of NATO and military intervention in Kosovo, a country in Eastern Europe at war with Yugoslavia.

Governor Cooper issued the following statement on Albright’s passing,

In 2012, former President Barack Obama awarded Albright the Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. He called her life an inspiration to all Americans.

Albright died from cancer at the age of 84.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Greenville police investigating suspicious death
Power outages reported as thunderstorms roll through
Pitt County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win
Pitt County woman wins big on scratch-off lottery ticket
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson went public today for the first time speaking about paying for an...
Lt. governor says he paid for wife’s abortion before they were married
A memorial has been set up at the site of Sunday's crash.
12-year-old killed in minibike crash on Pitt County highway

Latest News

Saving Graces: Dandelion
Dickinson Ave After Dark returns to Uptown Greenville
Dickinson Ave After Dark returns to Uptown Greenville
Installment ceremony held for 12th ECU chancellor
Installment ceremony held for 12th ECU chancellor
Radiothon to raise money for sick and injured children
Radiothon to raise money for sick and injured children