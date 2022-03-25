Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Flags will fly at half-staff in honor of the late former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to fly at half-staff immediately until Sunday.

Albright was the first woman to serve as the Secretary of State. She was also named the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, being only the second woman to hold that position.

While leading as Secretary of State, she was an advocate for the expansion of NATO and military intervention in Kosovo, a country in Eastern Europe at war with Yugoslavia.

Governor Cooper issued the following statement on Albright’s passing,

Secretary Madeleine Albright was a trailblazer who will inspire generations to come. She led with dignity and honor, and our prayers are with her loved ones at this time

In 2012, former President Barack Obama awarded Albright the Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. He called her life an inspiration to all Americans.

Albright died from cancer at the age of 84.

