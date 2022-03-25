Advertisement

ECU’s Moylan working his way out of a slump

Break helps Pirates first baseman return to swing
Josh Moylan found his swing this week and is hoping to start streaking out of a slump this weekend.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After two mid-week wins the ECU baseball team is home for three against Virginia Commonwealth this weekend. Slugger Josh Moylan has had a slow start for the Pirates but might have found his swing this week after a short time away.

“Nothing was wrong with him. He just needed to slow himself down a little bit and sit there and watch the game. When you watch the game it relaxes you a little bit instead of putting on all that pressure,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “The game of baseball is extremely mental. For him he needed to take some time off and get his head right.”

“My family came and saw me. I spent some time with the other guys who weren’t traveling. So it was good to get that break away,” says ECU first baseman Josh Moylan.

Moylan started the season in the power slots for the Pirates and has moved up and down the lineup. He was hitting just .077 after the St. Mary’s series, going five straight games without a hit for the second time this season.

" My swing has been great. Just approach wise it is just more staying up the middle now as opposed to trying to hit the big fly to right field,” says Josh, “Staying up the middle and if I can catch one out in front it happens.”

Eventually they do start to come around. Moylan went 2 for 4 with a double and a homer against Elon last time out. The Pirates hope it will begin a streak the other way for Josh.

“Swinging it well yesterday and today like the fall,” says Moylan, “Obviously seeing one getting out but it was a great day seeing them like how I was. I think it’s a good thing moving forward.”

