Duke advances to Elite Eight over Texas Tech

(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has moved within one win of his record-setting 13th trip to the Final Four in his final season on the bench.

Jeremy Roach made two late baskets that helped seal the Blue Devils’ 78-73 win over Texas Tech. It was the record 100th NCAA Tournament win for Krzyzewski.

Roach’s two shots were part of a 7-0 run as the steady sophomore came through in the clutch for a second straight game to send second-seeded Duke into an Elite Eight matchup against fourth-seeded Arkansas.

Paolo Banchero led Duke with 22 points. Bryson Williams scored 21 points to lead third-seeded Texas Tech.

