Dickinson Ave After Dark returns to Uptown Greenville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular festival is returning to uptown Greenville Friday night.

Uptown Greenville and PiCASO are hosting the fifth Dickinson Avenue After Dark festival from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. on 8th Street.

The event will feature local craft beers brewed east of I-95, including Mother Earth Brewery, Local Oak Brewery, Tarboro Brewing Company and more. Wine and cider will also be served.

DJ Cuttystyles will fill the air with music and there will be food trucks,  various yard games and a stilt walker.

