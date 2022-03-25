Advertisement

Congressman Murphy talks Russia and Ukraine war at luncheon

By Deric Rush
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy (R) provided a legislative update regarding his Ways and Means Committee appointment, the latest on Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the impact on American energy at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Murphy expressed his opinions on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Without a doubt we need to stand behind the Ukrainian people. That’s why we’re the Ukrainian flag. They’re a free, independent country. They have a right to exist as an independent nation. Without a doubt we need to stand behind them,” said Murphy.

While he stands behind the bipartisan decision for the U.S. to assist the Ukrainian government, Murphy says he feels Congress may have been able to prevent the conflict from ever starting.

“We urged the Biden administration months ago to supply the Ukrainian government with weapons to defend themselves four weeks before the conflict began. I think in large part - if we had begun sanctions then, which take a while to work, we would have possibly prevented what is happening now,” said Murphy.

The congressman from Greenville said he felt supplying Ukraine with weapons would have created enough domestic turmoil with the oligarchs in Russia that they would have had a much greater influence on Putin.

He went on to discuss the need for America to turn its focus away from foreign oil imports and focus on drilling for oil domestically. Murphy said the U.S. increased its Russian oil imports to 20 percent under the Biden administration.

With conversations swirling about Russia possibly using chemical weapons, Murphy expressed support for the decision for America to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. He gave his position on how the U.S. should respond in the event of a chemical attack.

“It’s a definite concern,” he said. “It changes the whole calculus. We have to be strong. We have to be forceful and meaningful, that we’re not going to tolerate this type of intervention.”

Murphy said, while he does stand behind providing weapons to Ukraine, he does not support the U.S. sending troops to Ukraine.

