Congressman Murphy surprises Jacksonville city manager with congressional recognition

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC) was in Eastern Carolina Thursday to deliver a surprise to retiring Jacksonville city manager Dr. Richard Woodruff.

Murphy attended the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce luncheon to present a congressional recognition.

Woodruff announced his retirement earlier this month. The honor celebrates Woodruff’s 12-year career with the city.

“I’ve been privileged to work with the mayor and council here and a tremendous staff,” said Woodruff. “For Congressman Murphy to take a moment to come and give this award is extremely humbling, but I accept that on behalf of literally thousands of people that I have had the privilege to work with over the years and the career that I’ve had.”

Woodruff’s last day in office is set for May 23.

