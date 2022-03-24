Advertisement

Power outages reported as thunderstorms

By Liz Bateson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy downpours and thunderstorms across the east early Thursday have knocked out power to hundreds of people.

Duke Energy is reporting nearly 400 customers are without power between Goldsboro and Snow Hill. As of 5:30 a.m., 224 people in Wayne County are without power. The power company says nearly 70 people in Greene County are also waking up in the dark.

WITN will continue to monitor power outages throughout the day.

