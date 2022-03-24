Advertisement

Pitt County woman wins big on scratch-off lottery ticket

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman from Eastern Carolina celebrates her $100,000 scratch-off win.

Rita Roberson of Grifton tried her luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Roberson bought her lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape on Phillips Road in Kinston. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

