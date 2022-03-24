New ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz wants Pirates returning and future to feel his vision

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU parted ways with Joe Dooley this month and hired Michael Schwartz from Tennessee to replace him.

We had the opportunity to meet the new coach in person Thursday. A chance to hear about the direction he hopes to go with the Pirates.

It’s his first head coaching job.

“I am not somebody who has gone 4 or 5 seasons and now get a chance to be a head coach,” says new ECU head men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz, “This was my 23rd season just completed. So, I have had a chance to experience a lot. So for me, and my family, we feel that that makes us ready.”

While it is Schwartz first head coaching job, he is no stranger to the Tar Heel state. Mike hopes to keep, and bring, its best high school basketball players home to “The East.”

“I’ve had an opportunity to recruit this area a lot. From my days back to Miami, when we were at Tulsa and with Tennessee obviously. We know how great the basketball is in this state,” says Schwartz, “There is a ton of great student-athletes and a ton of talent, high school talent. You combine that with great coaching. Now we have to try and get them on to campus and seeing it and make them feel ECU as a viable option for them and their family.”

Feeling it is the goal, not only for recruits. Coach Schwartz has spoken to returning ECU players. He wants them to get the feeling they can stay and still make a big jump forward from this year’s 15-15 season.

“Guys are excited about some of the things we are talking about. You know what, words mean a lot. But, they gotta feel it. It’s no different for us in the coaching staff. When we get a chance to get in the gym together, when we get a chance to daily spend time together. It’s not just on the court it is going to be on campus. It’s going to be the expectations we have in the class room, the expectations we have in the community, everything,” says Schwartz, “Anything that is positive from the past, from previous coaches, we are going to build on those things. There’s been a lot of great coaches that have been here, they built a lot of nice things within the program. Now it is our job to take those positives, build on those, and then set our standard. Set the way we want our program to be.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.