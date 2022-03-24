Advertisement

Local high school basketball stars make All-State teams

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announcing it’s all-state teams for basketball on Wednesday. North Pitt’s Zamareya Jones made first team. Farmville Central’s Amiya Joyner made second team, while teammate Journee McDaniel, and North Lenoir’s Ashanti Lynch made third team. Farmville Central’s Jah Short and West Carteret’s Jaxon Ellingsworth earned second team all-state honors. Congrats to all these star athletes for great seasons.

