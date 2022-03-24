Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rainy weather Thursday with a few gusty storms

Needed rains will continue into Thursday Night
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, March 24th
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. A marginal (level 1) severe threat remains for ENC with widespread light to moderate rain and isolated strong storms expected. Many in the East will receive a solid inch of rain with a few coastal counties getting over 2 inches during the course of Thursday. Rain boots and an umbrella are needed all day.

Once the front clears the coast late Thursday, our temps will fall back into the upper 60s for Friday and even cooler over the weekend. Chilly breezes will blow Friday Night, but temperatures are expected to stay above freezing. We may see a couple of nights in the 30s Saturday night and Sunday night. There will be a frost or freeze potential for early morning hours Monday. It will windy Saturday with west and northwest winds around 20 to 30 mph in gusts.

Thursday

Widespread rain and some storms. High of 72. Wind: S 15 G 20. Rain chance: 100%

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 68. Wind: W 15.

Saturday

Partly sunny and windy with a high of 62. Wind: W 20 G 25.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 58. Wind: NW 10 G 20.

Monday

Sunny with a high of 60. Wind: NW 5-10.

