Greenville police investigating suspicious death

Greenville police investigation.
Greenville police investigation.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say a body found this morning between two apartment buildings is being treated as a suspicious death.

A spokeswoman says the man’s body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Vancroft Circle. That’s off Thomas Langston Road.

The man’s body was in a grassy area and has yet to be identified nor do police have a cause of death.

