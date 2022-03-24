Advertisement

Georgia couple caught with 4 pounds of cocaine in Rocky Mount

Omar Amante, Analleli Navarro
Omar Amante, Analleli Navarro(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A couple from Georgia is behind bars in the east on drug trafficking charges.

Nash County and Martin County deputies along with Williamston police were conducting a joint operation on Highway 64 near Rocky Mount on Friday when they pulled over a car driven by Omar Amante .

Officials say they found 4 pounds of cocaine inside the car. Deputies charged Amante and the passenger, Analleli Navarro, with trafficking in cocaine and conspire to traffic in cocaine.

Amante is being held under a $1 million bond while Navarro is being held under a $500,00 bond.

