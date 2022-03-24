Fourth rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Health Department (LCHD) received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory that another raccoon has tested positive for rabies. The animal was located in the Wyse Fork area of Lenoir County.

This is the fourth raccoon in 2022 that has been identified as rabid within the county. The others were in Kinston and the La Grange area.

“Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals,” LCHD Director Pamela Brown said. “It is concerning to have had these cases in the county. We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings when outside.”

LCHD recommends doing the following to protect yourself:

1. Let the Health Department, the hospital or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid.

2. Do not approach or touch a wild animal or an animal that could be rabid.

3. Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

4. Keep pets away from stray or wild animals.

For questions or concerns about rabies, please call the LCHD at 252-526-4200. For information about vaccinating pets for rabies, please contact a veterinarian.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.