First Alert Weather Day: Rainy afternoon, but lower severe threat; Flood Watch for Northeast NC

FLOOD WATCH: A flood watch is in effect for Bertie, Hertford, Chowan, Northampton and counties north of the Albemarle Sound through 6pm Thursday. Occasional heavy downpours with rain totals of 1-3″ could lead to localized flooding for a few locations through the day today. The biggest risk will be along streams, creeks, and in low lying areas.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold front that spawned tornadoes along the Gulf coast Monday and Tuesday is moving over ENC today . Fortunately, the severe risk has diminished significantly with the system..

Widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms will move through the area on Thursday. The tornado threat will be low, but not zero. The main severe threats are brief strong wind gusts, and downpours. The severe weather risk lowers through Thursday afternoon, but isn’t gone completely until Thursday night.

Moderate to heavy downpours will be present through the afternoon before slowly moving off the Outer Banks by Thursday night. Rainfall totals will average around 1- 2 inches well inland, with 2-3 inches possible along the coast. The widespread rains will help put a dent in the drought conditions while also providing some short term relief for the allergy sufferers.

