Farmville man named Teacher of the Year

FARMVILLE (WITN) - One of Eastern Carolina’s largest school districts has named its 2022 teacher of the year.

Fifth grade teacher Matt Daniel was named Pitt County Teacher of the Year at a banquet this afternoon.

Daniel is in his fifth of year teaching at Sam Bundy Elementary in Farmville. He was recognized for his high energy and passion for teaching, as well as his love for his students.

“A lot of great people in the room, so I’m really honored. But it’s also a super nice change - moving on, finishing the rest of the year and continuing my career.”

Each of Pitt County’s 38 schools recognized their own teachers of the year today, as well as outstanding support staff like custodians and cafeteria workers.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.