ECU baseball blasts to lead, holds off Elon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball hit three homers to grab the lead and held on late to beat Elon 7-6 in a non-conference game Wednesday night in Greenville.

ECU got homers from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, Josh Moylan, and recently activated Jacob Starling as they fought to grab a 7-4 lead.

ECU did walk in two in the 7th. But Zach Agnos, who started at short stop, came in and shut the door. He went 1.2 innings, struck out 5 and ended up getting his first win of the season.

Carter Spivey came in and got the final two outs on a strike out, throw out double play. He gets the save his 2nd of the season. ECU wins on back-to-back nights after topping UNC Wilmington on Tuesday. The Pirates are now 12-10.

The Pirates host Virginia Commonwealth in a Friday, Saturday, Sunday series. Then ECU are home to face NC State on Tuesday night.

