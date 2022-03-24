Advertisement

Christ Covenant School’s Anthony signs school’s first ever division-I NLI

“It’s really exciting. I’ve worked so hard, I’ve come this far and I’m not stopping.”
Taylor Anthony signs with UNCW
Taylor Anthony signs with UNCW
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christ Covenant School in Winterville had it’s first ever division-I signing today, Runner Taylor Anthony. He’s going to UNC Wilmington. The three time state champion runner was diagnosed with Asperger’s as a child, and later type one diabetes. An inspiration through his achievements but also the way he lives his life.

“I appreciate the fact that everyone just came to the signing,” says Taylor, “It means a lot to me. The people mean a lot to me here too. It’s really exciting. I’ve worked so hard, I’ve come this far and I’m not stopping.”

