Careers on Wheels exposes students to potential jobs

Fourth and fifth graders gathered at the Lenoir County fairgrounds for the Careers on Wheels Job Fair.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) - Students had a chance to learn about different professions in their community today.

Careers on Wheels was held at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds. Kids had a chance to talk to members of a variety of professions – including firefighters, police officers, and heavy equipment operators. The purpose of the event, as organizers tell us, is to help children think about the possibilities for their future.

“The purpose is to expose children to different careers as they are choosing their paths in middle and high school. It’s really just about exposure,” said Lenoir County Schools Director of Elementary Education Stacy Cauley.

All fourth and fifth grade students from Lenoir County participated in today’s event. It was the first Careers on Wheels event held by Lenoir County, but officials want to make it an annual event.

