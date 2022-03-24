Advertisement

Amazon looking to fill jobs for Kinston facility

Lenoir County confirms Amazon’s coming to Kinston
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Amazon facility is coming to Kinston and the company is looking for employees.

NC Works and Lenoir County Community College is hosting a job fair at 231 Highway 58S from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. in the Bullock building.

Lenoir County announced the new facility on Enterprise Boulevard in December. Amazon purchased the 77,160 square foot warehouse for $1.7 million.

If you’re interested in learning more, click here.

