Amazon looking to fill jobs for Kinston facility
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Amazon facility is coming to Kinston and the company is looking for employees.
NC Works and Lenoir County Community College is hosting a job fair at 231 Highway 58S from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. in the Bullock building.
Lenoir County announced the new facility on Enterprise Boulevard in December. Amazon purchased the 77,160 square foot warehouse for $1.7 million.
If you’re interested in learning more, click here.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.